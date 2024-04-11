Marc Murphy Tell Us How He Really Feels Being Back In The Kitchen At His New Restaurant - Exclusive Interview

What else are you looking forward to in 2024?

The pop-up is just something we're really concentrating on now. Of course, we also do private events here the rest of the month, which is great because we're getting people that are coming to the pop-up that are realizing the space is here. And they either want to throw their birthday party here, or whatever. It's just more of the same, feeding people, making them happy, keeping them interested in what we're doing, and obviously still doing, whenever I can, some TV stuff.

And that's the real thing, opening it up three days a month, friends of mine make fun of me. They're like, "Oh, you're going to work three days a month?" But I really wanted to be here. I want to be here. I didn't want to open a restaurant and not be here. So, this is what I can do because I'm doing so many other things. I just got back two days ago from Miami. I was working on a cruise with a bunch of other chefs, with a bunch of fans, and we did big dinners on the cruise ship. I'm going out next week to shoot some more "Guy's Grocery Games" up at Guy's place.

I'm doing so many other things that I also love to do, being able to come back here, and at least guaranteeing that I will be here for the three days a month that we're going to do this little popup. And bringing in old friends, new friends, and customers that knew Landmarc who are coming in and just being blown away. They're like, "Oh, you're back. We want to do it more." And I'm like, "I can't be here all the time," and I love doing everything else in my life, too. It's all about me, really. And it's making it work for me, the fan base, our customers' fans, and stuff like that. It's a lot of fun. Me with my staff here get to be creative, to play around, make fun food, and I still do what I love to do.

Hopefully we can take a trip soon and check it out, as well.

That'd be awesome.



Reservations for Marc179 are available through OpenTable, though walk-ins are encouraged while seats last. Please visit Chef Marc Murphy's website for details on upcoming menus and dates.