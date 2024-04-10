16 Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Homemade Cookies, According To Pastry Experts

Wait, is there something wrong with the classic chocolate chip cookie? Of course not. But while there's not necessarily anything wrong with these treats, there are some ways that you can just make them ... better. The first comes with swapping those chips out for bar chocolate.

Chocolate chips are loaded with stabilizers that allow them to keep their shape after they're baked in the oven. It makes for a great Instagram shot, but it leaves you with bits of grainy chocolate that aren't as pleasurable to eat. Bar chocolate, like the kind you'd find in the baking aisle, is high in cocoa butter, which makes for a better melt and the ooey-gooey chocolate pull that we would argue is more photo-worthy. Pastry chef Ann Kirk also notes, "The beauty of the bar is variety. There are so many great chocolates to choose from in bar form, from different percentages to different origins, you can really refine your cookie batches to your particular cravings."

We're not asking anyone to change the name of this classic to "baking bar chocolate cookies" (it just doesn't roll off the tongue), but there is something to be said about the creamy texture of a bar. You can also shave or break off the chocolate into small pieces so it easily intersperses in your cookie and gives you more chocolate in every bite.