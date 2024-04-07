14 Ways To Use Up That Tube Of Ginger Paste

We could sing the praises of ginger paste. For starters, it's so much more convenient than fresh — it lasts longer and requires no prep work, as opposed to carefully peeling then mincing the fibrous roots — which is a life-saver for people with disabilities and a tremendous advantage for anyone who doesn't have time to be leisurely in the kitchen. It may be less potent than dried ginger, yet it still packs a punch in the flavor department.

However, since most recipes call for fresh or dried ginger, it's not unusual to buy the paste for just one recipe and then forget about it — or to wonder how and when you should use the labor-saving ingredient. If that sounds like you, get ready for some inspirational ideas for not just mains but also desserts and drinks. Soon, you'll finish the old ginger paste and vie for more to try out all these suggestions. Excited?