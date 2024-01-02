Feeling Low Energy? Drink A Ginger Shot For A Quick Boost Anytime
The benefits of a caffeine-free lifestyle are becoming more obvious and more popular, but what can you do if you still need a boost in the morning? Ginger shots are a delicious and powerful concoction that is super healthy and fully capable of kicking your mind and body into high gear at the drop of a dime.
Of course, you can always buy pre-made ginger shots at your local grocery store or juice bar, but despite the ingredients being surprisingly inexpensive, store-bought options can quickly start to drain your wallet — especially if you're trying to incorporate them into your daily routine. Don't worry, though. Making ginger shots at home has never been easier. As a bonus, mixing a big batch all at once also means you don't have to set aside a chunk of your day every time you want one. They'll last fresh for about a week or you can freeze them if you want them to last longer.
Ginger shots are a simple mix of ginger and lemon, which is great for anyone who prefers all-natural ingredients. Some recipes will dilute them with a touch of water or sweeten them with honey or maple syrup. Although we like our ginger shots raw, some people find the flavor to be too powerful. A sweetener is a great way to tame that down.
Ginger shots provide many health benefits
The first time you try a ginger shot, you will need zero convincing of its ability to wake you up or snap you out of whatever funk you're in. But is it good for you? With just two natural base ingredients, of course it is. Lemons are a great source of vitamin C and potassium and also contain a lot of citric acid, which, according to Healthline, can help keep kidney stones at bay. They are also full of antioxidants, which the body can never get enough of. Meanwhile, ginger is another incredible resource for keeping your body healthy.
A main benefit right off the bat is that ginger is anti-inflammatory. Chronic inflammation is a real problem and anything we can do to keep it in check is a net positive. Ginger gets its anti-inflammatory properties from gingerol, the primary active compound in ginger. Gingerol is also an antioxidant. At the same time, Healthline notes that ginger is known to help with nausea – perfect for anyone suffering from morning sickness. You could fill a book with all of the benefits ginger brings to your body, and a morning or evening ginger shot is a great way to boost your intake of this incredible root.