Feeling Low Energy? Drink A Ginger Shot For A Quick Boost Anytime

The benefits of a caffeine-free lifestyle are becoming more obvious and more popular, but what can you do if you still need a boost in the morning? Ginger shots are a delicious and powerful concoction that is super healthy and fully capable of kicking your mind and body into high gear at the drop of a dime.

Of course, you can always buy pre-made ginger shots at your local grocery store or juice bar, but despite the ingredients being surprisingly inexpensive, store-bought options can quickly start to drain your wallet — especially if you're trying to incorporate them into your daily routine. Don't worry, though. Making ginger shots at home has never been easier. As a bonus, mixing a big batch all at once also means you don't have to set aside a chunk of your day every time you want one. They'll last fresh for about a week or you can freeze them if you want them to last longer.

Ginger shots are a simple mix of ginger and lemon, which is great for anyone who prefers all-natural ingredients. Some recipes will dilute them with a touch of water or sweeten them with honey or maple syrup. Although we like our ginger shots raw, some people find the flavor to be too powerful. A sweetener is a great way to tame that down.