Starbucks Launches New Line Of Merch Inspired By The Return Of Spring

The weather is warming up and the spring showers are starting, so it only makes sense that Starbucks is launching new merchandise inspired by the return of the season. We expect any Starbucks fan with a curated collection of branded reusable items will be impressed with the new spring cups, mugs, and tumblers in shades of pink, green, and white that were shared with Tasting Table via a press release from the coffee giant. The colors make them ideal fits for the lavender-based beverages dropped by Starbucks in March 2024 as part of its spring product lineup.

Available for purchase in stores, the nature-inspired collection features a total of four new cups. The 24-ounce Pearl White Bling Cold Cup has a textured white exterior and mint-green interior, and is equipped with a reusable straw, of course. But if you prefer to keep it classic with green, then consider the 24-ounce Sage Cold Cup adorned with the classic siren logo. Prefer a tumbler to avoid any potential spills? Then the 12-ounce Luster Tumbler designed with green, pink, and yellow graphics that look like plants or seaweed might work for your next coffee indulgence. (Just don't expect to find any of these cups on Starbucks' shuttered online merch store since it closed in 2017.)