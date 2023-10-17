Whatever Happened To Starbucks' Online Merch Store?

With just about everything moving online these days, it's hard to imagine any brand on the market shuttering its online business. But the seemingly impossible happened in 2017 when Starbucks decided to close its online store and moved to give customers a mostly brick-and-mortar shopping experience. If you don't know what it was, the Starbucks online store was a treasure trove of coffee-related merchandise and more for coffee aficionados and Starbucks enthusiasts.

You could buy a variety of Starbucks merch there, including everything from siren-branded insulated mugs and tumblers to French presses and coffee pour-overs. The catalog also included fresh coffee beans, Starbucks bottled and canned drinks, and even coffee-making ingredients like Starbucks' signature syrups and sauces that you could use to make your very own Starbucks-style drinks at home. Before it was discontinued, the store even had a fairly popular subscription program that delivered Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee and teas right to your doorstep. Of course, the end of the online store also meant the end of this program.

Instead of serving customers through its own online outlet, the company pivoted to strengthen collaborations with other brands. That's why, as of 2023, if you want to buy Starbucks products, you'll only find them at physical Starbucks locations — or at the outlets of its partners, like Walmart, Target, and some grocery stores. Amazon also offers a limited selection of Starbucks products.