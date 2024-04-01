Teddy Roosevelt Built A Mint Garden To Enjoy His Favorite Cocktail On Demand

Almost every U.S. President has had a drink of choice. George Washington's favorite cocktail was a Cherry Bounce and he also had a whiskey distillery at Mount Vernon. Thomas Jefferson was partial toward wine, and Harry Truman drank a shot of bourbon with his OJ. While Theodore Roosevelt was only the occasional drinker (and wasn't afraid to take legal action and sue anyone who wrote otherwise), when he did drink, he liked to sip on a classic Mint Julep and used mint grown in the White House garden to make them.

It's rumored that the 26th president would use this drink as more of a carrot to get his cabinet members to come visit the White House and play tennis. The courts just happened to be right next to the garden where the mint was grown. As "Mint Juleps with Teddy Roosevelt: The Complete History of Presidential Drinking" author Mark Will-Weber explained at a discussion recorded for the U.S. National Archives, TR wasn't a casual tennis player, either. It could be a downpour and he would still want to carry on. Mint Juleps were a reward to those cabinet members who were brave enough to accept the invite, hence, why his cabinet became known as the "Tennis Cabinet."