Beef And Bean Nacho Burgers Recipe
Who doesn't enjoy the fun and flavor of a well-thought-out fusion dish? For almost as long as humans have been cooking, we have been busily adapting and combining different dish elements and cuisines. This beef and bean nacho burger recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, follows a well-trodden fusion cuisine path by combining the classic beef burger with the flavors of nachos to create perhaps the ultimate comfort food-burger hybrid.
The burger patties are made using a mixture of beef and beans and are combined with a whole host of spices such as chile powder, paprika, and cumin, to add that classic Mexican punch of heat and flavor. The burgers are topped with melted cheddar cheese, as well as homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole, to recreate the perfect fresh, beefy, cheesy, and spicy blend that could only be nachos. Really, the only thing better than a beef burger or a plate of nachos is combining them both into this one knockout dish.
Gather the ingredients for the beef and bean nacho burgers
To begin this beef and bean nacho burgers recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the burger patties you will want a can of kidney beans, ground beef, an egg, paprika, cumin, garlic, hot chile powder, and salt and pepper. For the pico de gallo you will need tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice. To make the guacamole you will want some ripe avocados, more red onion, more cilantro, garlic, pickled jalapeños, lime juice, and salt. Finally, to cook and assemble the nacho burgers you will need cooking oil, cheddar cheese, burger buns, sour cream, lettuce, and some more pickled jalapeños.
Step 1: Blend the beans
Blend the kidney beans in a food processor for 15 to 20 seconds to form a paste.
Step 2: Combine the beans and beef
Add the kidney bean mixture to a large bowl along with the ground beef, egg, paprika, cumin, garlic, chile powder, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Mix the patty ingredients
Thoroughly mix the ingredients.
Step 4: Form the patties
Divide the mixture into 6 evenly sized portions, roughly 4 ½ to 5 ounces each, and form them into patties.
Step 5: Refrigerate the patties
Cover the formed beef patties and place them in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
Step 6: Make the pico de gallo
Make the pico de gallo: Combine the chopped tomatoes with half of the diced red onion, 2 tablespoons of the cilantro, and 1 tablespoon of the lime juice.
Step 7: Mix the salsa
Stir the salsa and set aside.
Step 8: Begin the guacamole
Make the guacamole: Remove the flesh of the avocados and add to a bowl.
Step 9: Mash the avocado
Use the back of a fork to mash the avocados, forming a chunky mixture.
Step 10: Add the guacamole ingredients
Add the remaining half red onion, the remaining 2 tablespoons of cilantro, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the pickled jalapeños, the remaining 1 tablespoon of lime juice, and the remaining ½ teaspoon salt to the mashed avocado.
Step 11: Mix the guacamole
Stir everything together and set aside.
Step 12: Heat oil in a pan
Cook the burgers: Heat the oil in a large frying pan to medium-high heat.
Step 13: Add the patties
Add the patties, making sure not to crowd the pan. (You may need to cook the burgers in stages.)
Step 14: Cook the patties
Cook the burger patties for 4 minutes each side, until the outsides are browned and the insides are cooked through.
Step 15: Add the cheddar
Top each burger with a slice of cheese and allow to melt for 2 minutes.
Step 16: Assemble the burgers
Assemble the burgers: Slice a bun in half and, starting with the bottom bun, layer sour cream, lettuce, a cheese-topped patty, guacamole, pico de gallo, and the remaining ¼ cup of jalapeño slices.
Step 17: Serve
Top with the other bun half and serve immediately.
What are the advantages of adding mashed beans to your beef burger?
Beans are a common ingredient in the Mexican cuisine, and any worthwhile plate of nachos will contain this affordable, protein-rich ingredient. This recipe for nacho burgers uses a clever combination of both beans and beef in the patties to give you that classic nacho experience throughout every component of the burger. The addition of beans makes the patties much lighter in texture, with the egg acting as an important binding ingredient due to the lowered meat content of the burger.
As well as giving this dish a hefty nod to nachos, the addition of beans in this burger recipe gives the whole meal a boost. Not only does it help to cut down on the consumption of red meat, which increases the risk of heart disease and other health problems, the beans themselves are packed full of valuable nutrients. From potassium and iron to antioxidants, prebiotics, and a high dose of fiber, beans are a veritable superfood beast in the health-food arena. So if you love the flavor of beef and no other meat or vegetable-based protein will do for your burgers, this beef and bean combo will give you the best of both worlds: A delicious burger that also benefits from the addition of healthy legumes.
Can I make these nacho burgers ahead of time?
This beef and bean nacho burger recipe is a great option if you are looking for a meal that can be made ahead of time. The beef and bean burger patty mixture can be prepared and shaped, and then either stored in the fridge or even frozen until you are ready to use it. If you do choose to freeze the burger patties, just remember to allow them ample time to fully defrost before cooking.
The pico de gallo will keep fresh for up to 3 days when stored in a sealed container in the fridge, making it easy to throw together when you happen to have a spare 5 minutes in the day. Although avocados are notorious for going brown within a few hours, guacamole can last longer due to the addition of lime juice; the citric acid in the lime slows down the oxidization process of the avocado. To keep your guacamole from turning brown for a longer stretch of time, be sure to store it in an airtight container topped with a shallow layer of water. It may sound a little strange, but this clever tip keeps the dip lovely and green. Simply pour off the water just before serving.
- 1 (14-ounce) can kidney beans, drained
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 large egg
- 1 ½ teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon hot chile powder
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 2 large tomatoes, deseeded and chopped
- 1 red onion, diced, divided
- 4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided
- 2 tablespoons lime juice, divided
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon chopped pickled jalapeños, divided
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 6 slices cheddar cheese
- 6 burger buns
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 2 cups gem lettuce leaves
- Blend the kidney beans in a food processor for 15 to 20 seconds to form a paste.
- Add the kidney bean mixture to a large bowl along with the ground beef, egg, paprika, cumin, garlic, chile powder, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and pepper.
- Thoroughly mix the ingredients.
- Divide the mixture into 6 evenly sized portions, roughly 4 ½ to 5 ounces each, and form them into patties.
- Cover the formed beef patties and place them in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- Make the pico de gallo: Combine the chopped tomatoes with half of the diced red onion, 2 tablespoons of the cilantro, and 1 tablespoon of the lime juice.
- Stir the salsa and set aside.
- Make the guacamole: Remove the flesh of the avocados and add to a bowl.
- Use the back of a fork to mash the avocados, forming a chunky mixture.
- Add the remaining half red onion, the remaining 2 tablespoons of cilantro, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the pickled jalapeños, the remaining 1 tablespoon of lime juice, and the remaining ½ teaspoon salt to the mashed avocado.
- Stir everything together and set aside.
- Cook the burgers: Heat the oil in a large frying pan to medium-high heat.
- Add the patties, making sure not to crowd the pan. (You may need to cook the burgers in stages.)
- Cook the burger patties for 4 minutes each side, until the outsides are browned and the insides are cooked through.
- Top each burger with a slice of cheese and allow to melt for 2 minutes.
- Assemble the burgers: Slice a bun in half and, starting with the bottom bun, layer sour cream, lettuce, a cheese-topped patty, guacamole, pico de gallo, and the remaining ¼ cup of jalapeño slices.
- Top with the other bun half and serve immediately.