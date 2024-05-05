Beef And Bean Nacho Burgers Recipe

Who doesn't enjoy the fun and flavor of a well-thought-out fusion dish? For almost as long as humans have been cooking, we have been busily adapting and combining different dish elements and cuisines. This beef and bean nacho burger recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, follows a well-trodden fusion cuisine path by combining the classic beef burger with the flavors of nachos to create perhaps the ultimate comfort food-burger hybrid.

The burger patties are made using a mixture of beef and beans and are combined with a whole host of spices such as chile powder, paprika, and cumin, to add that classic Mexican punch of heat and flavor. The burgers are topped with melted cheddar cheese, as well as homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole, to recreate the perfect fresh, beefy, cheesy, and spicy blend that could only be nachos. Really, the only thing better than a beef burger or a plate of nachos is combining them both into this one knockout dish.