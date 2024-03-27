A Quick Cross-Slice Is The Start To Making Deviled Egg Tulips

Deviled eggs are one of our favorite 42 delicious recipes to celebrate Easter with. But before you make your go-to deviled eggs recipe, we have a quick, neat trick for you to try that will surely impress your loved ones and guests. This fun food hack is perfect, especially when hosting an Easter gathering or attending a spring potluck. Plus, it will be a great way to use up your leftover hard-boiled Easter eggs. Instead of making regular deviled eggs, make a pretty "bouquet" of deviled egg tulips.

Yes, you heard us right. It's time to play and make art with your food. And making deviled egg tulips is pretty straightforward. Start by hard-boiling about a dozen eggs. Then, peel the eggs, then use a sharp knife to carefully cut a quick cross-slice (or an X) on the top of each egg. Next, spoon out the egg yolk slowly to avoid breaking the cut egg whites. Before you season the egg yolks to turn them into deviled egg filling, check out our recommended list of 30 ingredients that will seriously upgrade your deviled eggs. (We love adding Kewpie mayo, curry powder, and a little sriracha to our deviled eggs.)

Once you've made the egg filling for your deviled egg tulips, transfer it to a piping bag. Then, carefully pipe the egg yolk filling into the cut egg whites. They will resemble cute white tulips that are yellow on the inside.