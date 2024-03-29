The Definitive Guide To All The Cocktails On Palm Royale - Apple TV+'s Latest Hit Show

The world of celebrity chefs and restaurants has been a fixture on TV for years, with shows like Chef's Table and The Bear, but now we finally have a series that shifts the focus off beautiful dinners and onto sippable cocktails with Apple TV+'s new hit "Palm Royale." The show centers around the high-end social scene of Palm Beach, Florida in 1969, where struggling divorcee Maxine Simmons (played by Kristen Wiig), tries to integrate herself into the world of the Palm Royale Country Club. Taking place amid the glamor of high society in Florida, the show is filled with stunning sets and impressive costumes, all steeped in the lively aesthetic of the era. But of all the period details, for us it's the popular cocktails of the era that stand out the most.

Maxine's signature drink is the grasshopper; she is seen sipping one in the first few moments of the first episode after she sneaks into the country club. The drink was invented at Tujague's in New Orleans in 1918, and went on to widespread popularity in the 1950s and 60s before falling out of favor with many of the other drinks of that era. Now, the strikingly green after-dinner cocktail has caught Palm Royale fans' attention, and if you want to make a grasshopper at home, or any of the other cocktails from the show, we've got the guide for you.