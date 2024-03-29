Salt Your Stew Immediately For The Best Flavor Outcome

Hearty stews have a warm and nourishing quality that is downright magical. The characteristic low and slow preparation creates a beautiful merging of flavors, pairing vegetables, meats, and spices into a single bowl. However, seasoning the dish can feel intimidating. The importance of salting is well-known, but pinpointing when to sprinkle on the mineral is much trickier.

For the deepest, most consistently well-seasoned flavor, make sure to salt right when you start cooking. Infusing the aromatics at this stage makes the salt more penetrating, ensuring that each bite is evenly salty. Plus, it'll curtail the formation of an unbalanced crust when the mineral clings exclusively to the outside of vegetables. In fact, if you're only salting at the end, add much less of the mineral to compensate. That way, no matter if it's a French-style beef stew or an all-veggie mushroom creation, no one will be reaching for the shaker.