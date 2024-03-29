Cornmeal Is The Secret To Muffin-Inspired Pancakes

Although simple, nothing quite beats the flavor of cornmeal muffins — they have the perfect hint of savoriness combined with a delectable nutty sweetness. Cornmeal muffins are always a treat, so for an incredible breakfast, create something similar by sprinkling cornmeal into your pancake batter. A stack of fluffy pancakes in the morning makes for a delicious way to start the day, but the cakes are even better when combined with cornmeal.

Cornmeal gives pancakes a mildly earthy taste, with the natural sweetness of corn amping up the flavor. Adding a cornmeal with larger granules, like medium or coarse grain, will make the pancakes a little more dense with a slightly gritty texture. Texturally speaking, the cornmeal will balance with the silky flour, so the pancakes will still be fluffy overall, like a more luscious cornmeal muffin.

In his fluffy blueberry cornmeal pancakes, recipe developer Alexander Roberts explains that he loves how the simple addition replicates a classic favorite. "Adding cornmeal to the pancake batter will give it a blueberry muffin vibe, with subtle notes of sweet yellow corn melding with juicy berries," he remarks. While these pancakes are denser than the traditional kind, they still require the same amount of cooking time. Add the batter to a hot greased skillet and wait about two minutes before flipping. Once both sides are golden brown, serve with a pat of butter and a generous drizzle of syrup.