Add A Delicious, Subtle Sweetness To Your Rice With Sweet Tea

Rice is a beautiful ingredient. This grain is a blank culinary canvas that tastes great when prepared in water with just a little salt and pepper, but can also be transformed into a delicious and creamy parmesan risotto. Its simplicity offers so many possibilities to change its taste and create a whole new dish depending on what you cook it in. The easiest way to add extra flavor to rice is to cook it in chicken broth instead of water, but it's not the only liquid that can impart a pop of flavor. Sweet tea is among the many beverages that can turn plain rice into an incredible bite that complements a number of foods.

Cooking rice in sweet tea offers a subtle sweetness that is just enough oomph without being overpowering for your palate. This swap also makes for a fragrant dish. If you are going to substitute sweet tea for water when making rice, you are going to want to make it a fair trade, using a 2:1 ratio of 2 cups of sweet tea to 1 cup of rice. Don't forget the salt which will enhance the overall taste and if you want to level up the sweet tea, add a pinch of cinnamon.