Season Your Water With Spices For A More Flavorful Quinoa Dish

Although quinoa is a seed, it's often swapped in for rice thanks to its many health benefits. Quinoa boasts more fiber and protein than the grain, with plenty of minerals, too. Though it can stand in for rice, it doesn't share the same slightly sweet flavor. Thankfully, there's nothing a few spices can't fix when cooking quinoa.

Quinoa leans nutty and earthy with a mild – very mild – taste. While plain, it's incredible at absorbing added flavors. Seasoning the water is a great way to add more flavor to quinoa, allowing it to seep in all the nuances of the aromatics. If you're after a stronger taste, opt for dried herbs over fresh ones. Not only are they more pungent, but they're easier to cook with. For one cup of quinoa, about half a teaspoon each of dried herbs like citrusy thyme and peppery marjoram give quinoa a delicious flavor.

Richer spices like turmeric, cardamom, or paprika give the quinoa more depth and a warm taste, as well as a lovely color. Since the flavor tends to be a little more potent, you can reduce it to ⅛ of a teaspoon or ¼ of a teaspoon or amp it up to a full teaspoon if you're going for a more dominant flavor. Once brought to a boil, quinoa is finished cooking within 15 minutes. Dried herbs take a little longer to release flavor, so sprinkle them in beforehand. However, ground spices should be added near the end to prevent overwhelming the dish.