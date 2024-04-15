Potato Split Pea Patties Recipe

To achieve perfectly cooked potato split pea patties — or any vegetable fritters, for that matter — without burning or undercooking them, there are several key steps to follow. First, take care to form your patties evenly to ensure consistent cooking. "I suggest using a cast iron skillet if you have one, mainly because they are known for their ability to retain heat evenly. Note that the second batch may go a little quicker than the first batch because of the buildup of heat in the pan," Hahn explains.

Once you have the first batch of patties in the pan, do your best to leave them undisturbed for at least 3 minutes so they have a chance to brown up. Using medium heat is ideal so the outside of the patty doesn't cook too fast, which would cause the exterior to burn and the inside to remain uncooked. For flipping, use a small metal spatula for easy maneuvering without breaking the patties. If you don't have one, it may be easier to cook them in smaller batches.