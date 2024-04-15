Potato Split Pea Patties Recipe
Potato split pea patties offer a delicious and nutritious twist to your meal repertoire, blending the hearty flavors of split peas and Yukon gold potatoes with a medley of aromatic spices and fresh spinach. Split peas — derived from the dried, peeled, and split seeds of the Pisum sativum plant — have many health benefits and are packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. These legumes have been a dietary staple in various cultures for centuries and are particularly prevalent in recipes like Indian dal, Middle Eastern soups, and European stews.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I am a big fan of meal prep, and these patties are an ideal make-ahead option, allowing for convenient and easy reheating. They are perfect for busy weeknights or packed lunches." Now, grab your trustiest large pot and learn how to use this classic and humble ingredient in a format that may surprise you.
Gather the ingredients for potato split pea patties
To make this recipe, you'll need several items from the produce area: Yukon gold potatoes, spinach, onion, and garlic. If you want to add some fresh greenery to the finished dish, pick up some fresh dill, and lemon is a nice garnish as well. "I prefer to use Yukon gold potatoes because they have a moist consistency and help to help bind the patties together. Red potatoes will act in a similar way, so you can use those as a substitute," Hahn explains.
Next, hit the dry goods areas and buy some green split peas, chickpea flour, and soy sauce. Check your condiment and spice cabinet for ground coriander, ground cumin, salt, red pepper flakes, and avocado oil.
Step 1: Cook the split peas
Add split peas and 8 cups water to a large pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower heat to medium-high and cook for 25 minutes, or until peas are slightly tender.
Step 2: Add the potatoes
Add diced potatoes to the pot and cook for 15 more minutes.
Step 3: Drain the peas and potatoes
Drain peas and potatoes and let cool for 10 minutes.
Step 4: Mash the peas and potatoes
Add peas and potatoes to a large bowl and mash with a potato masher.
Step 5: Add the remaining patty ingredients
Add spinach, chickpea flour, onion, garlic, soy sauce, coriander, cumin, salt, and red pepper flakes and stir to combine.
Step 6: Form the patties
Form the mixture into 20 small patties.
Step 7: Cook the patties
Add 10 patties to a large pan (or as many as will fit in a single layer) and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side. Repeat cooking process with the remaining patty mixture.
Step 8: Serve the patties
Serve patties warm.
How do you avoid burning or undercooking vegetable patties?
To achieve perfectly cooked potato split pea patties — or any vegetable fritters, for that matter — without burning or undercooking them, there are several key steps to follow. First, take care to form your patties evenly to ensure consistent cooking. "I suggest using a cast iron skillet if you have one, mainly because they are known for their ability to retain heat evenly. Note that the second batch may go a little quicker than the first batch because of the buildup of heat in the pan," Hahn explains.
Once you have the first batch of patties in the pan, do your best to leave them undisturbed for at least 3 minutes so they have a chance to brown up. Using medium heat is ideal so the outside of the patty doesn't cook too fast, which would cause the exterior to burn and the inside to remain uncooked. For flipping, use a small metal spatula for easy maneuvering without breaking the patties. If you don't have one, it may be easier to cook them in smaller batches.
What can I serve with split pea patties?
A variety of sauces go well with split pea patties. Hahn's go-to is a simple lemon dill sauce. To make it, combine ½ cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons chopped dill, the zest and juice of 1 lemon, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, and ½ teaspoon salt. "The tanginess of the lemon pairs nicely with the earthy flavors of the split peas and potatoes, while the dill adds freshness," Hahn shares.
A simple creamy hummus made from chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil can provide a creamy and savory dip for the patties. Or, an avocado crema made with ripe avocados, sour cream or Greek yogurt, lime juice, and cilantro is a creamy yet refreshing pairing. Finally, classic tzatziki sauce flavored with cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and dill or mint makes for a cool and zesty dipping option.
You can also serve these patties as mini burgers on slider buns, or as a filling for a wrap. Add sliced tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber, bell peppers, or red onion for crunch and freshness, along with your sauce of choice.
- 2 cups split peas, rinsed
- 3 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup finely chopped fresh spinach
- ½ cup chickpea flour
- ¼ cup diced onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil
- Add split peas and 8 cups water to a large pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower heat to medium-high and cook for 25 minutes, or until peas are slightly tender.
- Add diced potatoes to the pot and cook for 15 more minutes.
- Drain peas and potatoes and let cool for 10 minutes.
- Add peas and potatoes to a large bowl and mash with a potato masher.
- Add spinach, chickpea flour, onion, garlic, soy sauce, coriander, cumin, salt, and red pepper flakes and stir to combine.
- Form the mixture into 20 small patties.
- Add 1 tablespoon oil to a large frying pan and place over medium heat.
- Add 8 patties to the pan (or as many as will fit in a single layer) and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side. Repeat cooking process with the remaining patty mixture.
- Serve patties warm.
|Calories per Serving
|421
|Total Fat
|10.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|65.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|18.0 g
|Total Sugars
|4.1 g
|Sodium
|470.1 mg
|Protein
|19.6 g