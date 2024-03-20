11 Celebrity Chef Tips For Dyeing Hard-Boiled Eggs This Easter

With its blooming flowers, spring is a season of color. It also includes a colorful holiday, Easter, symbolizing rebirth and creation to people around the world. Along with spiritual rituals and delicious Easter recipes, egg dyeing is another big part of the celebration. In the U.S. alone, millions of egg-dyeing kits are sold for Easter each year, according to Pass.

Though the precise origin of dyeing Easter eggs is unknown, we know that decorated eggs were given as royal gifts since at least the Middle Ages. By the late 19th century, colorful Easter eggs became a highlight for kids as the springtime holiday shifted to become a more family-oriented occasion. This trend led to widespread acceptance of the Easter bunny from German folk customs, and the legendary egg hunts that enliven this colorful celebration.

Egg dyeing lets you express creativity in numerous ways. It's no wonder why this is an Easter tradition in countries around the world. Easter eggs are a blank canvas, a holiday treasure, and perfect leftovers all in one. Enhancing eggs with simple solid colors is just the start — we turned to the advice of varied celebrity chefs for creative tips that anyone can use when dyeing hard-boiled eggs.