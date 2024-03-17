The Clever Way Martha Stewart Dyes Multiple Easter Eggs At The Same Time

Every Easter is filled with preparing hot cross buns and glazed ham, decorating the house, or organizing activities, yet nothing is as painstaking as dying the eggs. Dropping all the eggs one by one into a bowl filled with dye feels quite monotonous, but Martha Stewart has a trick for dying several Easter eggs at once.

As kids, decorating Easter eggs consisted of boiling all the eggs and then heating a separate batch of water for a small bowl of food coloring, in which each egg must have its allotted time. If you tried to crowd the bowl or took the egg out too quickly, it would come out sheer or streaky, forcing you to put it back in the bowl. Thankfully, Stewart has an easy fix for this. Se uses several large pots to mix the food coloring, big enough for several eggs to fit into.

Using a strainer, she dips a handful of eggs into a bowl of vinegar before placing them in the pots. Perhaps the most genius trick, Stewart opts for both brown and white eggs when whipping up the Easter decorations. This way, each egg will take on different hues from one color. The time-saving trick gives the eggs time to develop the shades fully, especially if you'd prefer them to have a more opaque color.