Spinach Vs Arugula: The Difference That You Can Taste

Spinach and arugula are two grocery store stalwarts, so much so that they get frequently paired together in products, but with differences that highlight the impressive diversity you have to choose from in leafy greens. Spinach is one of the common green vegetables you'll see across all kinds of dishes, whether it's sauteed as a side with some lemony chicken, or tossed into soups to wilt. Arugula on the other hand has always felt more specialized, something you toss on a wood-fired pizza, or save for a Caprese frittata. But both reputations are only half the story. Spinach isn't just a workhorse you can toss anywhere, but a tender green with a robust, vegetal flavor that can transform dishes. And arugula recipes can be just as versatile and it's just as good cooked as it is raw.

Arugula and spinach are more alike than different, but they won't always work when substituted for each other. Arugula has a little more crunch than the more tender spinach, and while they are both bitter greens, arugula also has a bolder, more unique flavor that will stand out in recipes and salads. And despite both being leafy vegetables, there are some pretty meaningful nutritional differences as well. So despite their salad mix partnership, you don't want to treat spinach and arugula the same. They are each worthy of learning about on their own terms, and figuring out the right spot to highlight their strengths.