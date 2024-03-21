Mix Hot Chocolate Powder Into Your Batter For Elevated Pancakes

When it comes to what kind of hot chocolate powder to use, almost any will work, except the sugar-free version. You will not get the same pop of sweet chocolate flavor with these packets. Otherwise, whether it's Swiss Miss, Nestle, or some other brand, use whatever you have on hand in your pantry. What you will love about using your hot chocolate powder in this manner is the deep chocolate taste it adds to your pancakes. You can even mix a little in with your maple syrup. The combination is sweet, chocolatey, and rich.

Once you get the hang of adding hot chocolate powder to your pancake mix, you may want to get creative. Transform your soufflé pancakes into a chocolatey version that can be topped with whipped cream or even a scoop of ice cream if you want a true treat. Or, add it to your batter for fluffy banana pancakes. The creamy bananas and the sweet chocolate mix are the perfect blend of healthy and indulgent. You can even take the chocolatey mix a few steps further by adding things like chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, and M&Ms to the batter.