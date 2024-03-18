A Bartender Shares Simple Ways To Make A Riff On 13 Popular Cocktails

Experimentation is at the very heart of bartending. Many "classic cocktails" we enjoy today were once riffs on existing cocktails (consider the martini, which originally comprised gin and sweet vermouth and, over time, it became more popular to make one with vodka and dry vermouth — or even olive juice), so it is in the spirit of drinking that it's worth trying new twists on tried-and-true recipes.

I have nearly a decade's worth of experience bartending across a variety of restaurants and bars, with additional experience as a private events bartender, so I'm well-equipped with the know-how for upgrading that classic cocktail. The following recipes are inspired by my own bartending experience, drink menus at bars I've visited, insight from colleagues, as well as previous intel provided by Tasting Table. Remember, like cooking, mixology is a combination of art and science — there are ingredients that are proven to go well together, but no recipe is ever set in stone. If you're a fan of any of the cocktails below, the next time you look over to your bar cart or liquor cabinet, consider one of these variations. Perhaps one of these riffs will even inspire you to create your own unique twist. Cheers!