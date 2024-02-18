The Savory Rim You Need To Try With Your Next Bloody Mary Cocktail

A Bloody Mary is a classic brunch cocktail perfect for a morning after drinking or if you want something a little more substantial with your breakfast. The rich, savoriness of the Bloody Mary lends itself to being the perfect canvas to experiment with unique flavor combinations. One of the ways you can play around with the flavor of your Bloody Mary is through your rim. Using Montreal steak seasoning can give your Bloody Mary a deepened savory flavor, perfect to pair with bacon, eggs, or whatever else you enjoy at brunch. Montreal steak seasoning was born from the Schwartz's in Montreal, a Jewish deli that used the seasoning blend on pastrami. Soon the spice blend grew in popularity and has become a staple for grilled and smoked meats everywhere.

Montreal steak seasoning is a blend that includes: Black pepper, salt, dill seeds, onion powder, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, paprika, and coriander. Typically used on steaks (as the name would suggest), this seasoning blend pairs excellently with the acidic sweetness of tomato juice. The different components of this seasoning tie into different elements of the Bloody Mary. The red pepper flakes emphasize the spice of the drink, while the garlic and onion pull together more of that umami flavor from the Worstechire sauce. Overall Montreal steak seasoning works to balance the Bloody Mary and give you an umami-packed beverage.