The Savory Rim You Need To Try With Your Next Bloody Mary Cocktail
A Bloody Mary is a classic brunch cocktail perfect for a morning after drinking or if you want something a little more substantial with your breakfast. The rich, savoriness of the Bloody Mary lends itself to being the perfect canvas to experiment with unique flavor combinations. One of the ways you can play around with the flavor of your Bloody Mary is through your rim. Using Montreal steak seasoning can give your Bloody Mary a deepened savory flavor, perfect to pair with bacon, eggs, or whatever else you enjoy at brunch. Montreal steak seasoning was born from the Schwartz's in Montreal, a Jewish deli that used the seasoning blend on pastrami. Soon the spice blend grew in popularity and has become a staple for grilled and smoked meats everywhere.
Montreal steak seasoning is a blend that includes: Black pepper, salt, dill seeds, onion powder, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, paprika, and coriander. Typically used on steaks (as the name would suggest), this seasoning blend pairs excellently with the acidic sweetness of tomato juice. The different components of this seasoning tie into different elements of the Bloody Mary. The red pepper flakes emphasize the spice of the drink, while the garlic and onion pull together more of that umami flavor from the Worstechire sauce. Overall Montreal steak seasoning works to balance the Bloody Mary and give you an umami-packed beverage.
Other steak seasoning blends to try as a drink rim
Chicago steak seasoning blend is another delicious choice you can try on your next Bloody Mary rim. Some versions of Chicago steak seasoning feature prominent tasting notes of red pepper. The sweetness from the red pepper helps to bring out the natural sweetness in the tomato juice. If your favorite part of a Bloody Mary is the tomato flavor, Chicago steak seasoning may be a good option for you. In addition to featuring notes of red pepper, Chicago steak seasoning also has garlic and onion. Unlike Montreal seasoning, Chicago seasoning does not have the same herbal, bitter notes.
You could also try your hand at making your own seasoning blend for the rim. Making your own blend allows you to have total control of the flavors present and lets you get creative. You can start with the basics such as salt, pepper, garlic, and onion powder, and then you can experiment with other spices to bring unique elements to your Bloody Marys. Mushroom powder brings a heavy kick of umami to your dish and a rich mouthfeel to your drink. Or if you want more herbal notes, try adding dried or fresh rosemary to your blend for an earthy hint to your drink.