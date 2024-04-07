Baked Salmon With Ginger-Rhubarb Sauce Recipe

Biologically considered to be a vegetable, this tart celery-like ingredient can take some getting used to if you've never prepared it before. If you've seen rhubarb at the store or your local farmers market, you may well have noticed its color variation. Some stalks are a deep reddish hue, whilst others are pink or light green, and many are a mottled variation of those shades. You'd be forgiven for thinking that the color of rhubarb has an impact on its flavor, after all, a red pepper tastes much sweeter than a green pepper. However, this is not necessarily the case when it comes to rhubarb, its color is caused by its genetics and actually has nothing to do with its ripeness.

When purchasing rhubarb, you'll want to make sure to go for crisp stalks that have a shine to them. We also recommend reaching for the slender stalks, as these tend to be younger and more tender, instead of fibrous and woody. To prepare your rhubarb, cut off any attached leaves as these are toxic, and trim the bottoms. Most of the time it is unnecessary to peel rhubarb — simply give it a good wash and then use it as per the recipe instructions. However, depending on the variety and the season, the rhubarb available may be tougher and contain stringy ribs which can benefit from being removed with a peeler before cooking.