12 Traditional Vegetarian Dishes To Try In Portugal

Traditional Portuguese cuisine may be best known for its meat and seafood, but there's far more to this country's culinary culture than bacalhau and bifanas. Although many specialties are indeed based on fish, chicken, and red meat, there are also plenty of traditional vegetarian Portuguese dishes to be found everywhere from Porto to the Algarve.

Overall, Portugal is a very vegetarian-friendly country; Lisbon has even been named one of the world's best cities for vegans. This is mostly due to the growing number of specifically vegan and vegetarian restaurants across the country, as well as the increasing availability of meat-free options at supermarkets. But those places and products don't necessarily reflect authentic Portuguese culinary traditions — and they're still far from the norm.

If you're visiting or living in Portugal as a vegetarian, it's important to have some knowledge of the veggie-friendly dishes that have been served here for centuries. There's a strong chance that you'll find yourself at a traditional tasca (casual restaurant) or café at some point, and you'll need to know what to order. Plus, tasting traditional foods is one of the best ways to get to know the local culture — and you don't have to miss out on that just because you don't eat meat.