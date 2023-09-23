Bifana Is The Portuguese Sandwich That Meat Lovers Will Savor

Whether it's burgers in the U.S., doner kebabs in Turkey, tortas in Mexico, or banh mi in Vietnam, every culinary culture has a treasured sandwich. In Portugal, bifana is a popular sandwich to enjoy at home, in a restaurant, or on the streets. It's a simple two-ingredient sandwich consisting of marinated pork stuffed into a soft Portuguese bun. While meat and bread may sound like a boring sandwich, you'll be surprised at the burst of savory and aromatic flavors you'll get with every bite of bifana. The magic is in the flavorful and succulent pork loin infused with a tasty marinade of garlic, spices, and wine.

Every region has a specific method for cooking the meat, whether it's pan frying, grilling, or simmering. Bifana is perfect in its simplicity but amenable to any condiments or extra toppings you'd want to pair with it. If you're a meat or a sandwich lover, the bifana is worth a try. Even if you're not able to buy it off the street, you can easily make this delicious pork sandwich at home.