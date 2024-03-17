How To Upgrade Your Next Potato Salad With Hummus

At this point, you may think you've heard of every mayo swap for potato salad under the sun. We know that Kewpie mayo makes for a richer dish, tzatziki adds robust Greek flavors, and evaporated milk offers a dairy product that doesn't curdle, but have you ever tried adding hummus into your bowl? There's no reason to leave this spread out since its smooth consistency means it'll still bring a rich, creamy element to your dish.

We already love adding tahini to our potato salad because the sesame-based spread contributes plenty of earthy, nutty flavor. Hummus simply kicks things up a notch, as it combines tahini with chickpeas, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. On its own, it has a fairly mild taste, meaning you can add it to a wide range of salad recipes — but you can also punch it up with mix-ins like zucchini, dill pickles, and edamame, which will add flavor as well as texture to your spud-based side dish. And, if you don't want to go to the extra effort of making hummus at home, there are plenty of delicious brands and flavors that you can pick up at the grocery store to pour right in.