Tahini Is The Mayo Substitute You Need For Creamy Potato Salad

One of the aspects of classic American potato salad that we enjoy the most is its creamy, mayonnaise-based dressing. While yogurt, sour cream, and cashew cream are typical mayonnaise substitutions for vegan and egg-free diets, tahini is less likely to be on the list. However, once you swap it for mayo in a potato salad, it'll open up a whole new world of flavorful possibilities.

A widespread staple in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines, tahini is simply sesame seeds ground into a fine paste with the addition of oil (and some recipes add a combination of salt, lemon, and garlic too). Like nut and seed butter, tahini is ultra thick and has a high content of oil that separates and pools at the top. It is a much richer and denser alternative to mayonnaise, with a concentrated savory nuttiness that stands out no matter what you pair it with. You've undoubtedly eaten it in hummus, but tahini is also a creamy ingredient in countless salad dressings, sauces, and even avant-garde cookie recipes.

Tahini pairs well with tangy condiments like dijon, pickle relish, and lemon juice, fragrant mix-ins like shallots, red onions, and herbs, and sweet ingredients like honey and dried fruit. At the top of the list of perfect tahini pairings is the potato. Whether you're a mayo lover or not, tahini sauce will coat potatoes and other crunchy additives in a velvety dressing while also allowing for creative new takes on this classic side dish.