Transform Your Chocolate Easter Bunny Into A Decadent Shot Glass

Come Easter, countless chocolate bunnies of all shapes and sizes line supermarket shelves, and one or two will probably end up in your household. Instead of using them purely as holiday decor or as a sweet snack, you can repurpose and transform chocolate Easter bunnies into decadent, edible shot glasses. This delicious twist mirrors the genius hack for making edible Jell-O shot glasses or the one where we make peppermint candy shot glasses to close out the holidays.

It's easy to turn a chocolate Easter bunny into a shot glass. Grab a sharp knife and get ready for a little dissecting. First, you can chop off the rabbit's ears. Eat those ears and use the remainder of the chocolate bunny as a shot glass. Or you can split the chocolate bunny into two, so that the bunny head becomes one shot glass and the bunny body can be another. Hold the bunny head upside down and fill it with your drink of choice. Since chocolate melts quickly in warm hands, you might want to place it into a real glass before filling it with your favorite concoction. You might also want to stick to colder drinks, as hot beverages, such as hot tea or coffee, will quickly melt the chocolate shell.