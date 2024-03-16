Give Your Next Flatbread A Sweet And Savory Upgrade With Bacon And Pear

Sometimes unconventional toppings for flatbread and pizza end up as the most delicious combination of flavors and textures. Sure, there are reasons why we put pepperoni on pizza and why more traditional recipes like artichoke tomato pesto flatbread are delicious, but unexpected topping pairings can elevate a dish while giving our taste buds a new sensation. That's the case when you combine bacon and pear on a flatbread, providing a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors.

Bacon pieces and pear slices might not seem like they work together, but it's all about the combination of sweet and salty foods. The reasons why sweet and salty foods work together are to do with how salt enhances flavors and because our bodies naturally crave both salt and sugar. The bacon offers salty umami while the pears bring fruity sweetness. There's a happy mix of textures, too, with the crunch of the bacon contrasting with the soft pears for a textural difference in every bite. It's why the two complement each other well in Tasting Table's bacony pear and brie flatbread from recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, whose recipe also integrates brie, fig jam, fresh arugula, and balsamic glaze.