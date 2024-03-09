Potbelly Is Amping Up Sales With Its Modified Rewards Program

Rewards programs are having a moment right now. Different restaurant chains are experimenting with different program models from fast food loyalty apps to Panera's longstanding rewards program (which has been getting worse over the years). In January, sandwich chain Potbelly hopped on the bandwagon, updating its Perks loyalty program to lock in the repeat traffic it attracted during the fourth fiscal quarter (Q4) of 2023. Per the update, 12 different menu items can now be redeemed as prizes and customers can accrue points more quickly — and it worked. Loyalty program membership grew by 87%, and digital sales now account for 40% of Potbelly's business, reports Restaurant Business Online.

The update has already been driving real business results. Potbelly's same-store sales rose 6.3% for Q4, and the chain achieved 12% year-over-year growth. The strong sales have been fueled by workers swinging through on their lunch breaks. Repeat traffic led Potbelly to enjoy total revenue growth of 8.7% for the year, raking in $491.4 million. It's worth noting that the fast-casual sandwich chain has also increased menu prices (which is perhaps a little annoying, but less so considering Texas Roadhouse just raised its menu prices for the third time in under a year). So, what made the revamped rewards program such a success?