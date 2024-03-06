Yes, Nespresso Makes Chocolates. Here's How To Use Them

If you have ever explored Nespresso's wide range of offerings, either in a store or online, you are likely familiar with its well-known line of coffee machines and a seemingly endless array of Nespresso's pioneering coffee capsules. What you may not have realized, however, is that the brand also sells chocolate. That's right, Nespresso sells 40-piece sets of individually wrapped chocolate squares in the flavors of Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate with Bergamot and Pink Peppercorn Flavors. Why? The intention is for buyers to enjoy the confections alongside its coffee to enhance their drinking experience.

It's no surprise that chocolate and coffee pair well together — a mocha is one of the most ubiquitous coffee drinks around — but there is more than anecdotal evidence to back up Nespresso's sales strategy. Due to the chemical makeup of both chocolate and coffee, as well as their similar roasting processes, the two ingredients share many tasting notes that can complement and enhance one another. In short, coffee makes chocolate taste more chocolatey and chocolate makes coffee taste more coffee-y, which is certainly a win in our book.