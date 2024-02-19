An Expert's Tip For Pairing Cheese And Chocolate

When thinking of food pairings, you may not initially think of pairing cheese and chocolate together. But, the two indulgent ingredients have more in common than you might realize. Cheesemonger and owner of Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company, Laura Downey, shared with Tasting Table why you should consider trying this pairing and what to keep in mind if you do.

"Cheese and chocolate can make a delicious after-dinner treat. Think about the flavors in your chocolate. Is it nutty or fruity?" says Downey. "Then, look for a cheese with a similar flavor." With a little bit of thought, you can create some decadent pairings that are sure to impress at your next dinner party or wine night.

Downey recommends that hazelnut chocolate bars be paired with a Comté cheese, which has fruity, salty, and savory notes. The nuttiness from the hazelnut pairs well with the savory aspects of the Comté, and the sweetness from the chocolate balances the saltiness. As a general rule, you can always take the sweet-and-salty approach of pairing sweeter chocolates, like milk chocolates, with saltier cheeses, like blue cheeses. Downey also recommends considering the wine you're drinking when coming up with your pairings. "Classics never fail, and Stilton, paired with a port wine and dark chocolate, is a match made in heaven," says Downey.