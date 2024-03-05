How Long You Can Store Fresh Brussels Sprouts In The Fridge

Whether you whip up bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts or simply toss them in olive oil with a little salt and pepper, the minuscule cabbage family members have a lot of versatility to them. Yet, no matter how many ideas you have for Brussels sprouts recipes, they still have an expiration date. Unlike other veggies that show signs of spoiling a few short days after being brought home, though, Brussels sprouts are one of the types of produce that last the longest in the fridge. The vegetables can stay fresh for well over a week, lasting considerably longer if stored properly. To prevent them from spoiling early, Brussels sprouts should be kept in a dry, cool environment. Since grocery store produce bags are prone to moisture, you should move them to a new container.

Before putting the veggies in a new plastic bag or airtight plastic or glass container, pat them dry to get rid of any lingering dampness. If there are any wilted or yellowed leaves on the outsides, remove them before the rot starts to spread. Place the trimmed Brussels sprouts in the crisper drawer of your fridge and cook them as early as you can — as they get older, Brussels sprouts start to lose their sweetness.