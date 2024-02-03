Turn Your Wilted Spinach Into A Low-Waste, Plant-Based Powder

Be honest — when was the last time you finished an entire bag of spinach? Was it a few months ago when you were on a now-abandoned health kick? Perhaps it was never at all. With the leaves magically wilting as soon as you reach the halfway point, it's hard to use up the whole thing. To prevent food waste, turn your wilted spinach into a plant-based powder.

If you don't follow the best ways to keep spinach fresh, the leafy green seems to have a short shelf life before it shrivels up and takes on a slimy consistency. With that process occurring in only a few short days, it often feels impossible to get your money's worth from the vegetable. However, there's no need to toss the rest of the bag. When you see the spinach start to darken or wilt — an indication that it's going bad — turn it into a powder to keep reaping the benefits.

The habit helps to extend the shelf life of the leaves while increasing their versatility. After thoroughly rinsing the spinach leaves, put them in a salad spinner or pat them dry with a towel. Place them in the oven or dehydrator at around 100 degrees Fahrenheit until the leaves are fully dried out and crisp. Blend the leaves into a fine powder, then store for up to one year.