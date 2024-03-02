The 12 Best Indian Whiskies

India's appetite for whisky is insatiable, resulting in an explosion of producers creating unique Indian whiskies. Market analysis by Statista forecasts that in 2024, Indian whisky lovers will purchase nearly 900 million gallons of whisky. The grand majority of all whisky sold in India populates the value segment (in other words, cheap and cheerful), but there are plenty of Indian producers leading Indian whisky to stand alongside the world's best single malt Scotches.

India is far hotter and drier than Scotland (although the two share the difference of spelling it whisky instead of whiskey). This effectively hits fast-forward to the years whisky takes to mellow and age in oak casks. Indian whisky evaporates faster, losing its angel share in a shorter timeframe, resulting in high-ABV spirits. It also makes it faster and cheaper to turn over fully-matured whisky that's bold and rich while retaining youthful, fruity notes.

Many Indian-made whiskies blend grain spirit and distillate from fermented molasses, a base spirit usually designated for rum. These products can't technically be categorized and sold as "whisky" in the EU. However, the Indian-made single malt category is swiftly gaining renown with a cast of key players, many of whom are on this list.

After years of working in the spirits industry, I get to hunt for the world's best whiskies from regions that aren't always obvious. This is a list of the best Indian whiskies that truly represent what this oft-underestimated region can produce.