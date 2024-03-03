Knotted Vs Braided Rolls: What's The Difference?

While loaves of bread are generally baked in round or oblong shapes, rolls have more flexibility in appearance due to the size of the hand-held pieces. Bun and roll shapes can vary from the five folds of the kaiser roll to the ring of a bagel. Twisting, braiding, knotting, or rolling the dough can all lend unique touches to grazing tables and buffet spreads, and your careful details can turn an average bread recipe into a marvel that is worthy of the gram.

Once you have rolled out dough to make your choice of roll recipes, you have options when it comes to fashioning the shapes and sizes of the pieces you intend to bake. Knotted and braided rolls both offer aesthetically pleasing presentations that can be served any time of the day. Perfect for fancy dinner rolls, they both also answer cravings for homemade comfort simply served warm for lunch or a snack, just toasted and generously buttered. So, if they can be served interchangeably, what is the difference between the two?