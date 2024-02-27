The Storage Mistake You Might Be Making With Your Nespresso Machine

Ah, the Nespresso machine, an easy-to-use kitchen device that creates convenient espressos (and more) at the push of a button. But even the finest machines have their Achilles' heel, and for Nespressos, it often lies in a tiny place: moisture. To ensure your machine functions properly and runs correctly, you might need to ask yourself, where is it being stored?

When not using your Nespresso machine, it's best to place it in a dry and dust-free location. It's also imperative to keep your machine away from heat or moisture sources to prevent potential damage over time. Depending on how much space you have or when you're using your machine next, consider a cool, dry cabinet away from heat and sunlight. Remove and empty the water tank and capsule container and unplug the device.

When possible, stick to room temperature storage, as fluctuating temperatures and humidity levels can cause your Nespresso machine to deteriorate more quickly. Finally, while you're at it, it's also important to remember to regularly descale your device, as build-up from used capsules can affect flavor and machine performance.