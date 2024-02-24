18 Great Restaurants For East And South East Asian Cuisine In London According To A Local

London is known for its diverse population, comprised of communities from around the globe, including East and Southeast Asian diasporas. Though still early in its recognition, thanks to advocates within the ESEA communities, the U.K. has finally begun to acknowledge the contributions and rich cultural makeup of these communities through a dedicated ESEA month in hopes of helping these diasporas to feel seen and bring some of their histories into the public eye.

The first wave of Chinese immigration to London wasn't until the early 1800s. Many first settled in London's East End, an area known for being a landing point for many diasporas, alongside other neighborhoods, including Pennyfields, near Gill Street, and the Limehouse Causeway. It wasn't until the 1950s that London's now-famous Chinatown began taking root. Many other Southeast Asian communities also settled in London, some through their dealings with the British-owned colonial trade giant known as the East India Company, others in more recent years as students or various forms of employment.

Today, there are many communities from the East and Southeast Asian diasporas living in London. The city benefits from cultural representation in various forms and ways, including increasing choice and variety within the restaurant scene. This list of great places to eat East and South East Asian cuisine in London represents only a tiny fraction of the offerings available from the ESEA diaspora communities. They were chosen based on positive and trusted reviews from local critics, first-hand experiences, and each establishment's unique cultural representation.