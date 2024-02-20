Starbucks China Debuts A Savory Latte Inspired By A Traditional Pork Dish

Most people know that Starbucks has a huge array of international drinks that you can only get in certain countries, but until now, we hadn't heard about any involving pork. Despite its home being the United States, Starbucks goes to lengths to appeal to the taste of local customers anywhere, and that can result in some pretty delicious sounding items, like the nutty Mont Blanc Latte in Japan or the fruit and caramel mix of the Lúcuma Crème Frappuccino in Peru. Starbucks' new drink in China translates to "Abundant Year Savory Latte" and is a limited-time offering in honor of the Lunar New Year.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Tasting Table, "To celebrate the Lunar New Year, 25 Reserve stores across China have released limited-time beverages that feature local flavor profiles and highlight traditional customs." The drink mixes espresso and milk with Dongpo braised pork flavor sauce, with more pork sauce and a piece of pork as a garnish. Dongpo Pork is a Chinese dish dating all the way back to the 11th-century Song Dynasty and was supposedly created by a famous scholar-poet named Su Dongpo. For many years, the dish has been part of a traditional Lunar New Year celebration.