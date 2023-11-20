Starbucks Is No Longer China's Largest Coffee Chain

After standing tall as China's largest coffee chain for years, Starbucks has officially been dethroned by Chinese company Luckin Coffee. Founded in 2017, the chain made waves as a new competitor in China's coffee market, where Starbucks remained largely unchallenged as a global corporate coffee giant. After a period of rapid expansion, Luckin Coffee ended 2023's second quarter with a reported 10,829 locations throughout the country, outstripping Starbucks' 6,480 total stores in China. Now, it's the country's largest, and fastest-growing, coffee chain.

When Starbucks first entered the Chinese market in 1999, folks were skeptical that the coffee chain would find success in a country so historically and economically defined by its tea. However, Starbucks' entry into China has been credited by many as the very thing to shift the culture's beverage-drinking habits. Driving the nation's first large-scale introduction to Western coffee culture, Starbucks was not only a pioneer in the market but has also long been considered its cornerstone. It didn't take long for Starbucks to successfully expand and, essentially, own the fast-casual coffee market in China. In the decade between 2011 and 2021 alone, the chain opened thousands of new locations, starting with 278 outposts and ending up with more than 5,000 (per Coffee Intelligence). However, by creating a new demand for coffee in China, Starbucks opened the door for domestic companies like Luckin Coffee to enter the market and, as of now, dominate it.