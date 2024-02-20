Sesame Seeds Are Paul Hollywood's Go-To Topping On Savory Puff Pastries

Whether teaching us how to fold sourdough bread or encouraging us to make trifles, "The Great British Baking Show" judge Paul Hollywood is here to coax our culinary creativity and build up our confidence in the kitchen. Such is the case with Hollywood's favorite embellishment for puff pastry recipes: sesame seeds. For Hollywood, the tiny ingredient isn't just for bagels, muffins, and breads, but is the perfect sprinkle for savory pastries, too, as demonstrated on YouTube when cooking his sausage plait. Luckily, they couldn't be easier to scatter on top of an assortment of dishes.

Hollywood instructs at-home bakers to use an egg wash to set down a sticky layer for sesame seeds to cling to. As the sesame seeds cook in the oven, their oils are released into whatever baked goods you are whipping up. The subtle nutty flavor can enhance comfort dishes like basic chicken pot pies, pastries, and beef Wellington. With a quick pinch, you will have added just the right amount of flavor and texture to your flaky puffed creations.