Cook Hearts For Valentine's Day With These Tips From Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

A perfect Valentine's Day dinner can mean something different for everyone. For many, there's nothing better than reservations at a romantic restaurant. Still, others are partial to a home-cooked meal — like Andrew Zimmern, for example. Ahead of his upcoming appearance at the 2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Tasting Table spoke with the "Bizarre Foods" star in an exclusive interview. Though Zimmern's vast restaurant recommendations point to Miami as a new culinary capital, he has other ideas when it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day. "Everyone says, 'What's an aphrodisiac?' And I always say, 'Dinner at home,'" he tells Tasting Table.

It's understandable — if you're in the kitchen half as much as Zimmern, a night off can be a welcome reprieve. "I prefer, if there's someone in my life, that they cook for me that night because I typically will do all the cooking in any relationship that I'm in," he says. But when Zimmern's in charge of the Valentine's Day menu, he loves to serve up one dish in particular: Heart. "The heart is something that I'm a big fan of," says the chef. It may sound unconventional, but Zimmern's approach to cooking this on-theme organ is sure to make you (and your Valentine) swoon.