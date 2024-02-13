Here's How To Substitute Nutmeg With Black Peppercorns

Derived from trees native to Indonesia, nutmeg comes from a seed with an earthy, spicy taste. It is used to flavor everything from meat to desserts, baked dishes, drinks, and sauces. Nutmeg is a warming spice, packing heat that's like a low, steady flame, gently coating your tongue in sweetness at the same time. It's quite versatile, adding layers of richness to your favorite desserts, and bolstering the spices added to meat, fish, and poultry. It may seem like nutmeg is an irreplaceable spice, but if you do run out, black peppercorns will do the job just fine on their own and even better when combined with other spices.

Black peppercorns provide a similar heat sensation without much of a kick, and they can easily be used in place of nutmeg in savory dishes. When used to season steaks or chicken, black peppercorns round out the other spices with their gentle heat. Desserts prove to be a little trickier. Nutmeg's sweetness is a major part of its draw, something that black peppercorns lack. So, if you're looking for the nutmeg effect in your cakes or pies, try combining black peppercorns with cloves. Sweet and spicy with a light bitterness, cloves are another great swap for nutmeg that work particularly well alongside the peppercorns. Cloves tend to be quite intense, so use a smaller amount than the recipe requests.