Elevate Store-Bought Cookie Dough With A Quick Roll In Spices

Just because cookie dough comes prepared in a package doesn't mean you have to accept the recipe as is. Upgrade store-bought dough with flavorful additions like spices, herbs, seeds, and nuts to offer your dinner guests cookies that could easily be mistaken as fully homemade. The pre-made dough is ready and waiting for added flavors, and your unique pairings will bring a surprising taste to traditional recipes.

A shallow dish of spices is all you need to take your next batch of store-bought cookie dough up a notch. Instead of slicing off chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and setting the pieces onto a tray, take the extra effort to roll dough in cinnamon or a combination of spices like hawaij, a warming blend that can include ground ginger, cardamon, cloves, and nutmeg. If you're unsure about pairing sweeter cookie flavors with kitchen spices, begin by lightly pressing raw cookie dough into a plate covered in crushed almonds, toasted coconut flakes, or smashed pretzel pieces. One snap off a deeply sweet cookie with these savory inclusions will have you rethinking all your previous cookie-making efforts.