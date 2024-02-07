Elevate Your Next Cup Of Coffee With A Dash Of Yemeni Hawaij

Those familiar with Yemeni recipes will know about hawaij. Also known as hawaj, hawayei, or hawayij, the term means "mixture" in Arabic. This warming assortment of spices can be mixed into recipes with ease and offers an aromatic addition to stews and vegetable dishes. Typically made with cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, and cumin (the exact spices used in hawaij can vary), the pungent mixture can be tossed into marinades or sprinkled onto proteins for a quick upgrade of flavor. Yet hawaij needn't be reserved for food. The colorful combination of spices can instantly bring a burst of punchy taste to tomorrow's morning cup of coffee. If you're a pumpkin pie spice fan, hawaij is right up your alley.

While you can make your own hawaij mixtures by combining ground spices, it is also possible to buy pre-made blends. Both sweet and savory varieties of hawaij are available. When looking to incorporate this spicy mixture into morning coffee rituals, start with the sweeter version of the mixture — a convenient, ready-to-mix powder of ginger, cardamom, cloves, and nutmeg. Begin by including a half teaspoon in your French press before adding hot water, then taste the result. Additional sprinkles of the spice can be added if your palate calls for more warmth.