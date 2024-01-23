The Tip For Crispier Tortellini? Cook It In The Air Fryer

If you've ever tried the viral TikTok pasta chip trend, you know that tossing noodles in the air fryer can be a tasty move. When they heat up in your appliance, they'll get nice and crispy as they morph into chips perfect for dipping in a sauce like marinara. But while smaller noodle shapes like penne and farfalle are the go-to's for this trend, there's no reason you have to stop there. If you're looking for a twist on air fryer pasta, try subbing in tortellini instead.

The beauty of air-fried tortellini is that, just like with many other foods tossed into this appliance, they're super easy to whip up, so you don't have to be an accomplished chef to make them. And after less than half an hour, you have the perfect snack or appetizer. The pasta gets golden and crunchy while the cheese inside melts into ooey-gooey perfection. Yet, despite the fact that air-fried tortellini makes for a somewhat rich snack, they're still lighter than if you deep-fried them, as the air fryer uses little to no oil.