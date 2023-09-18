For A New Twist On Tortellini, Fry It Up In Oil

We all love a classic bowl of tortellini, but have you ever considered straying from tradition and frying these delectable bite-sized pasta instead of boiling them? Just like fried ravioli, fried tortellini is a mouthwatering twist on a beloved favorite, offering a fast, easy, and utterly delicious way to enjoy these stuffed delights. Frying tortellini is a breeze, and you don't need to be a seasoned chef to get it right.

Simply start with your favorite tortellini, whether they're filled with cheese, meat, or even spinach — fresh or frozen will both work wonderfully. Beat a couple of eggs in a bowl and season them with a pinch of salt and pepper. In a separate dish, spread out some breadcrumbs or panko. Now, take each tortellini, dip it in the egg mixture to coat evenly, and then roll it in the breadcrumbs. Ensure each piece is thoroughly coated. Alternatively, you can fry the pre-made pasta as-is without breading.

Once they are ready to be cooked, fry the tortellini until they turn a beautiful golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, remove the fried tortellini and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.