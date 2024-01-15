Crushed Ramen Noodles Make For Next-Level Crispy Fried Chicken

These days, we know that ramen noodles are good for more than just the classic dorm room meal. We bake them in the oven, turn them into impromptu carbonara, and use them as a salad topper to boot. The latter may sound a little strange, but it doesn't involve preparing the soup and dumping it on your salad. Creative cooks have discovered that when crushed, dry ramen noodles give a dish the ultimate crunchy topping — and this doesn't just apply to salads. If you're looking for a unique way to upgrade your fried chicken, let this affordable ingredient give your poultry maximum crispiness.

As we know from the TikTok air fryer pasta chip trend, dry, fried noodles produce an ultra-satisfying crunch. While you will be crushing your ramen when making this dish, you won't be pulverizing it all the way into a powder, which means it'll give you plenty of crispiness in each bite. Unlike other types of pasta, these noodles are deep-fried before they even make it into the package; so when you cook them with your chicken, you're essentially frying them for the second time. They're also dehydrated ahead of time, which is ideal in this case, since moisture is the enemy of crispiness. And we can't forget the flavor benefits you'll get here, as these noodles come with a variety of seasoning packets that can add all kinds of unique tastes to your fried chicken.