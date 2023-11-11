Bake Ramen Noodles In The Oven For A Simple Weeknight Dinner

Ramen noodles are an easy, premade, seasoned meal that only requires the addition of water and a quick stint in the microwave. However, over the past few years, famous chefs and viral TikTok and Instagram reels have shown the potential to personalize and transform a packet of instant ramen noodles into a culinary masterpiece. While many chefs customize ramen noodles with homemade sauces, broths, or fancy garnishes, baking ramen noodles in the oven is a simple technique that will yield an easy one-dish dinner for the whole family.

The beauty of a ramen bake is that you can use any seasonings and additional ingredients you like, letting the oven do all the work. It's important to parboil the noodles so they don't dry out in the oven; parboiling ramen noodles entails bringing water to a boil before turning off the stove and adding the noodles to soak until tender. While parboiling pasta for baked pasta dishes is controversial, it's necessary for a ramen bake because you won't submerge the dry noodles in sauce or other wet ingredients with enough volume to effectively cook the noodles.

Consider parboiling a part of your dinner prep and gathering, slicing, and assembling your ingredients; You can get all of these tasks done while the oven preheats. Once the noodles are ready, add sauce, veggies, and raw protein to a casserole dish and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until all raw ingredients are fully cooked.