Combine Carrots And Apples For A Sweet Soup Teeming With Flavors
Here at Tasting Table, we're all about a meal that's greater than the sum of its parts. That's why, today, we're deep-diving into this silky carrot apple soup by recipe developer Ksenia Prints. Root vegetables meet tart seasonal fruit for a combo that feels oh-so-right, and roasting brings out the autumnal flavors of the produce even further. (Though we think this would also be great served chilled during a summer garden party.)
To make the soup, simply roast all the ingredients in a large pot until fork tender, cool, then puree. But, that's only the beginning. Few soups tote carrot-apple's potential for customization. For example, our recipe calls for fresh thyme and sage, but you should feel free to play around with the aromatics to create different profiles. Fresh lemongrass, rosemary, dill, pink peppercorns, or red onion would all impart unique qualities. To bulk up the body, toss a golden potato or cubed butternut squash into the mix before pureeing. Like it sweeter? Throw in a pear or plum instead of the apple.
This recipe also gives you the opportunity to try out different types of apples. Manipulate the profile of your soup to lean more sweet, tart, or complex based on whether you're working with Honeycrisp, Red Delicious, or Gala. On the flip side, try using purple carrots instead of regular orange ones. They're ultra-rich in fiber and vitamin K, and their uniquely sweet taste would pair well with tart McIntosh or Golden Delicious apples.
Flex a little culinary creativity with this foolproof foundation
On its own, carrot apple soup makes a great meal between paychecks or whenever the "I should eat but nothing sounds good" mood strikes. For your next dinner party, use the soup as a sophisticated and adaptable side dish to pot roast, pork chops, potato gratin, and a hearty grain salad by serving it with a dollop of fresh ricotta and a sprinkle of roasted pumpkin seeds. For even more textural interest, garnish with a smattering of crunchy homemade croutons. To make it an entree, add a hefty tablespoon of curry powder to the mix and garnish with plain yogurt. You could also pour it into a Thermos for a work lunch you'll actually look forward to eating.
Another way to customize carrot apple soup is to play around with different stocks. Chicken, veggie, or even fish stock would each lend very different notes to your soup. Whether or not you peel the apples will change the body and flavor of the soup as well. At its core this recipe is vegan, but you could add a splash of heavy cream to amp up the richness. Soy coffee creamer would also work here.
Why not make a large batch of this flavorful soup ahead of time and freeze it in individual servings for easy meal prep? (Pro tip: If you're planning on popping your carrot and apple soup straight into the freezer, you might want to undercook the veggies.)