Combine Carrots And Apples For A Sweet Soup Teeming With Flavors

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about a meal that's greater than the sum of its parts. That's why, today, we're deep-diving into this silky carrot apple soup by recipe developer Ksenia Prints. Root vegetables meet tart seasonal fruit for a combo that feels oh-so-right, and roasting brings out the autumnal flavors of the produce even further. (Though we think this would also be great served chilled during a summer garden party.)

To make the soup, simply roast all the ingredients in a large pot until fork tender, cool, then puree. But, that's only the beginning. Few soups tote carrot-apple's potential for customization. For example, our recipe calls for fresh thyme and sage, but you should feel free to play around with the aromatics to create different profiles. Fresh lemongrass, rosemary, dill, pink peppercorns, or red onion would all impart unique qualities. To bulk up the body, toss a golden potato or cubed butternut squash into the mix before pureeing. Like it sweeter? Throw in a pear or plum instead of the apple.

This recipe also gives you the opportunity to try out different types of apples. Manipulate the profile of your soup to lean more sweet, tart, or complex based on whether you're working with Honeycrisp, Red Delicious, or Gala. On the flip side, try using purple carrots instead of regular orange ones. They're ultra-rich in fiber and vitamin K, and their uniquely sweet taste would pair well with tart McIntosh or Golden Delicious apples.