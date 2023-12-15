Level Up The Flavor Of Beans With A Splash Of Booze

Beans have been a go-to, budget-friendly source of protein worldwide for centuries. But, while cooking beans is simple, it requires some skill to make it taste good. Beans, on their own, have a fairly mild, bland taste and require serious seasoning to make them pop. To that end, here's a trick you can try: Add alcohol!

What's great about cooking with beans is that they're not particular about the liquid you choose to cook them in. Whether it's plain water, broth, or even canned tomatoes, it all depends on your mood and pantry's contents that day. So, using alcohol as part of your cooking liquid isn't as outlandish as it might sound.

Alcohol, no matter the type, brings a unique heat that elevates the flavor in ways water or broth alone can't match. It also acts as a solvent for both fat and water-soluble flavor compounds, helping the beans soak up more flavors than usual. Worried about getting tipsy from your bourbon-infused baked beans? Don't be. Alcohol evaporates with relatively low heat. So, after adding the booze and allowing the beans to cook in the pot for a while, most of the alcohol content will have cooked out. Yet, the flavoring in your booze-of-choice will stay behind, soaked deep into the beans. The result is a significantly more complex-tasting bean dish that is relatively alcohol-free (a trace amount remains in the dish, but the concentration will be so low that you won't even know it's there at all).